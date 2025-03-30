Haryana's Bold Initiative for Farmers: New Oil Mills on the Horizon
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the Haryana government plans to establish oil mills in Kurukshetra, Rewari, and Narnaul. This initiative aims to benefit mustard producers, ensuring their crops are purchased at Minimum Support Prices (MSP), reinforcing Haryana's commitment to farmers' welfare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move set to bolster the agricultural sector, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revealed plans for new oil mills in Kurukshetra, Rewari, and Narnaul, intended to support the state's mustard farmers.
Speaking at a Gram Panchayat event in Samani village, Saini emphasized the government's intent to purchase farmers' crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), ensuring a fair deal for the community.
Saini proudly noted that Haryana is a leader in securing MSP for all farmers' produce, highlighting the state's commitment to agricultural advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- oil mills
- farmers
- mustard
- MSP
- Nayab Singh Saini
- agriculture
- Kurukshetra
- Rewari
- Narnaul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini proposes Rs 2.05 lakh crore state budget for 2025-26, 13.70 pc up from revised estimates of 2024-25.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini proposes setting up narcotics awareness and liberation authority in state budget FY26.
Bill Gates and India's Collaborative Breakthrough in Agriculture
AI-driven digital twins and XR modernizing agriculture training for next-gen farmers
Bombay High Court Unmoved by Appeal in Agriculture Minister's Case