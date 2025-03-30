Haryana's Bold Initiative for Farmers: New Oil Mills on the Horizon

In a move set to bolster the agricultural sector, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revealed plans for new oil mills in Kurukshetra, Rewari, and Narnaul, intended to support the state's mustard farmers.

Speaking at a Gram Panchayat event in Samani village, Saini emphasized the government's intent to purchase farmers' crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), ensuring a fair deal for the community.

Saini proudly noted that Haryana is a leader in securing MSP for all farmers' produce, highlighting the state's commitment to agricultural advancement.

