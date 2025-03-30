Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Initiative for Farmers: New Oil Mills on the Horizon

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the Haryana government plans to establish oil mills in Kurukshetra, Rewari, and Narnaul. This initiative aims to benefit mustard producers, ensuring their crops are purchased at Minimum Support Prices (MSP), reinforcing Haryana's commitment to farmers' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to bolster the agricultural sector, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revealed plans for new oil mills in Kurukshetra, Rewari, and Narnaul, intended to support the state's mustard farmers.

Speaking at a Gram Panchayat event in Samani village, Saini emphasized the government's intent to purchase farmers' crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), ensuring a fair deal for the community.

Saini proudly noted that Haryana is a leader in securing MSP for all farmers' produce, highlighting the state's commitment to agricultural advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

