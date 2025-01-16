Suzuki's Electric Leap: e VITARA to Debut in India
Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to enter the electric small car segment after launching its first EV, the e VITARA, in India. The SUV will debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Suzuki aims to leverage India's manufacturing strength as a significant export hub.
- Country:
- India
Suzuki Motor Corporation is gearing up to debut its first electric vehicle, the SUV e VITARA, in India, marking a strategic move into the growing electric small car segment. This development was announced by Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki.
The e VITARA will make its appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Suzuki highlighted India's significance as a production hub, emphasizing the country's potential as an export center for four-wheelers and two-wheelers.
Despite declining sales in small cars, Suzuki remains optimistic about their future in India, as one billion people are expected to transition from two-wheelers to four-wheelers, necessitating affordable options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Stocks Surge Amid Wholesales Boom
TVS Motor Achieves Robust Growth with Expansion in Electric Vehicles and Exports
Maruti Suzuki Unveils 'e For Me' Electric Ecosystem Blueprint
Electric Vehicles: Charging into the Future
Major Shift: 64% Consumers Lean Towards Electric Vehicles for Future Purchases