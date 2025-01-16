Left Menu

Suzuki's Electric Leap: e VITARA to Debut in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to enter the electric small car segment after launching its first EV, the e VITARA, in India. The SUV will debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Suzuki aims to leverage India's manufacturing strength as a significant export hub.

Updated: 16-01-2025 15:34 IST
Suzuki Motor Corporation is gearing up to debut its first electric vehicle, the SUV e VITARA, in India, marking a strategic move into the growing electric small car segment. This development was announced by Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki.

The e VITARA will make its appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Suzuki highlighted India's significance as a production hub, emphasizing the country's potential as an export center for four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Despite declining sales in small cars, Suzuki remains optimistic about their future in India, as one billion people are expected to transition from two-wheelers to four-wheelers, necessitating affordable options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

