Gadkari Calls for Accountability in Road Construction: A Step Toward Safer Highways
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari advocates for stringent measures against faulty road construction, suggesting it be made a non-bailable offence. Emphasizing India's alarming road accident statistics, he highlights the need for accountability among contractors and engineers and urges collaboration for better driver training to reduce fatalities.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed that faulty road construction should be classified as a non-bailable offence. He stressed that contractors, concessionaires, and engineers must be held accountable for road accidents, and, if found responsible, subjected to imprisonment.
Speaking at a CII event, Gadkari underlined India's grim status as having the highest number of road accidents globally. The minister revealed that in 2023, there were five lakh road mishaps, leading to 1,72,000 deaths, with the majority being young adults aged 18-45.
Gadkari highlighted critical areas contributing to fatalities, such as the lack of helmets and seat belts. To combat this, the highways ministry is investing Rs 40,000 crore in rectifying black spots. He called for industry partnerships to address driver shortages and improve road safety training.
