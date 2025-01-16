8th Pay Commission: A New Era for Government Salaries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to amend salaries for 50 lakh central government employees and allowances for 65 lakh pensioners. Scheduled for 2025, this new commission will evaluate remuneration structures to enhance economic growth and improve life quality for government workers.
In a major decision on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission, intended to revise the wages of around 50 lakh central government employees, alongside the allowances of approximately 65 lakh pensioners.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the commission's chairman and two members would soon be appointed. Reflecting on historical timelines, it's clear that since 1947, seven such commissions have shaped government pay structures, with the most recent, the 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016.
Scheduled to begin its operations in 2025, the 8th Pay Commission aims to deliver its recommendations well before the existing commission's term expires in 2026, ensuring continuous adjustments for fair employee compensation amidst inflationary pressures. The implementation of these recommendations is anticipated to bolster consumer spending and drive economic growth.
