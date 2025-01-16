Left Menu

8th Pay Commission: A New Era for Government Salaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to amend salaries for 50 lakh central government employees and allowances for 65 lakh pensioners. Scheduled for 2025, this new commission will evaluate remuneration structures to enhance economic growth and improve life quality for government workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:55 IST
8th Pay Commission: A New Era for Government Salaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major decision on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission, intended to revise the wages of around 50 lakh central government employees, alongside the allowances of approximately 65 lakh pensioners.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the commission's chairman and two members would soon be appointed. Reflecting on historical timelines, it's clear that since 1947, seven such commissions have shaped government pay structures, with the most recent, the 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016.

Scheduled to begin its operations in 2025, the 8th Pay Commission aims to deliver its recommendations well before the existing commission's term expires in 2026, ensuring continuous adjustments for fair employee compensation amidst inflationary pressures. The implementation of these recommendations is anticipated to bolster consumer spending and drive economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025