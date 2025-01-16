Left Menu

Reliance Jio's Profit Surges with Tariff Hike Impact

India's largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, experienced a significant 24% increase in net profit for the October-December 2024 quarter, largely due to a tariff hike that boosted average revenue per user. The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6,477 crore for the period.

Updated: 16-01-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio, a dominant player in India's telecom industry, has announced a 24 percent increase in its net profit for the October-December 2024 quarter. This comes amid a significant rise in average revenue per user, influenced primarily by a recent tariff hike.

The company revealed a standalone net profit of Rs 6,477 crore for the quarter, showcasing a notable rise from Rs 5,208 crore reported in the same timeframe the previous year. Additionally, this figure surpasses the Rs 6,231 crore profit achieved in the preceding July-September 2024 quarter, as detailed in their latest stock exchange filing.

Moreover, Jio's revenue from operations also saw a climb, reaching Rs 29,307 crore compared to Rs 25,368 crore during the same period in 2023, underscoring the company's robust financial health and expansion potential.

