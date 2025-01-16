India-Singapore Relations: A New Trajectory of Growth

In a significant development, India and Singapore are deepening cooperation in crucial sectors such as advanced manufacturing and semiconductors. Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced this during his recent visit to India, characterizing the bilateral relationship as entering a 'new trajectory' of growth.

During his five-day visit, Shanmugaratnam met with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing strategies for enhancing ties between the two countries. Highlighting the potential of a data corridor between Gujarat's GIFT City and Singapore, Shanmugaratnam emphasized the importance of data exchange on secure platforms between financial institutions.

Additionally, prospects for a 'corridor for renewable energy' were also explored, underpinning the shared priority of sustainability between India and Singapore. As the two nations approach the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, with celebrations slated for 2025, their partnership continues to thrive across diverse domains including business, defence, and cultural exchanges.

