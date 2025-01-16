India-Singapore Relations: A New Trajectory of Growth
India and Singapore are strengthening cooperation in areas like advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and renewable energy. Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's visit to India highlighted initiatives to bolster bilateral ties, including a potential data corridor and 'corridor for renewable energy' between the nations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, India and Singapore are deepening cooperation in crucial sectors such as advanced manufacturing and semiconductors. Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced this during his recent visit to India, characterizing the bilateral relationship as entering a 'new trajectory' of growth.
During his five-day visit, Shanmugaratnam met with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing strategies for enhancing ties between the two countries. Highlighting the potential of a data corridor between Gujarat's GIFT City and Singapore, Shanmugaratnam emphasized the importance of data exchange on secure platforms between financial institutions.
Additionally, prospects for a 'corridor for renewable energy' were also explored, underpinning the shared priority of sustainability between India and Singapore. As the two nations approach the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, with celebrations slated for 2025, their partnership continues to thrive across diverse domains including business, defence, and cultural exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Highlights Renewable Energy and Development in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands
Telangana's Ambitious Renewable Energy Expansion Plan
Naidu's Vision 2029: Addressing Falling Birthrates and Renewable Energy in Kuppam
Tata's Vision: Revamping Air India and the Rise in Semiconductors
NTPC Renewable Energy Clinches Major Solar Project in Uttar Pradesh