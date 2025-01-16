Left Menu

NCR Transport's Innovative Rainwater Harvesting Ponds

NCR Transport Corporation has introduced two rainwater harvesting ponds at Duhai Depot, designed to store over 66 lakh litres of rainwater. These ponds, connected to a drainage system, use harvesting pits and multi-layer filters to recharge groundwater and irrigate plants. Additional harvesting structures will span the Namo Bharat corridor.

Updated: 16-01-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCR Transport Corporation has unveiled two innovative rainwater harvesting ponds at the Duhai Depot, capable of storing over 66 lakh litres of rainwater. These ponds are designed to collect excess water from harvesting pits, facilitating absorption into the ground.

The storage areas, covering 1,160 and 663 square metres respectively, are linked to a drainage system that directs runoff directly into them. Equipped with depths of four to five metres, the ponds have harvesting pits at the bottom to promote groundwater replenishment. Each pit features three-layer filters ensuring purity.

In addition to benefiting groundwater, the harvested rainwater will also help irrigate depot plants. This initiative is part of a larger effort, with 950 harvesting pits planned along the Namo Bharat corridor between Delhi and Meerut, aiming to enhance water resource management across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

