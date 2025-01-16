Eurozone Bond Yields Steady Amid Tumultuous Trading

German bond yields stabilized on Thursday amid fluctuating trading conditions, buoyed by a rally in the U.S. Treasury market following a downturn in consumer spending data. The observations suggest that the Federal Reserve may consider rate cuts this year.

The eurozone market has largely mirrored U.S. Treasury trends, fueled by indications of easing inflation that could permit further interest rate reduction by the Fed. The European Central Bank, too, is anticipated to gradually lower rates, as discussed in its December meeting.

The 10-year German bond yield ended the day nearly unchanged, highlighting the ongoing challenges of persistent inflation and sluggish growth in Europe. Meanwhile, monetary strategies continue to evolve, with strategists expressing concern over ECB's terminal rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)