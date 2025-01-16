Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Steady Amid Tumultuous Trading

German bond yields held steady on Thursday in volatile trading, supported by a rally in the Treasury market after soft U.S. consumer spending data suggested possible Federal Reserve rate cuts. European Central Bank actions are expected to be cautious, reflecting the eurozone's weaker economic condition compared to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:37 IST
Eurozone Bond Yields Steady Amid Tumultuous Trading
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German bond yields stabilized on Thursday amid fluctuating trading conditions, buoyed by a rally in the U.S. Treasury market following a downturn in consumer spending data. The observations suggest that the Federal Reserve may consider rate cuts this year.

The eurozone market has largely mirrored U.S. Treasury trends, fueled by indications of easing inflation that could permit further interest rate reduction by the Fed. The European Central Bank, too, is anticipated to gradually lower rates, as discussed in its December meeting.

The 10-year German bond yield ended the day nearly unchanged, highlighting the ongoing challenges of persistent inflation and sluggish growth in Europe. Meanwhile, monetary strategies continue to evolve, with strategists expressing concern over ECB's terminal rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025