Eurozone Bond Yields Steady Amid Tumultuous Trading
German bond yields held steady on Thursday in volatile trading, supported by a rally in the Treasury market after soft U.S. consumer spending data suggested possible Federal Reserve rate cuts. European Central Bank actions are expected to be cautious, reflecting the eurozone's weaker economic condition compared to the U.S.
German bond yields stabilized on Thursday amid fluctuating trading conditions, buoyed by a rally in the U.S. Treasury market following a downturn in consumer spending data. The observations suggest that the Federal Reserve may consider rate cuts this year.
The eurozone market has largely mirrored U.S. Treasury trends, fueled by indications of easing inflation that could permit further interest rate reduction by the Fed. The European Central Bank, too, is anticipated to gradually lower rates, as discussed in its December meeting.
The 10-year German bond yield ended the day nearly unchanged, highlighting the ongoing challenges of persistent inflation and sluggish growth in Europe. Meanwhile, monetary strategies continue to evolve, with strategists expressing concern over ECB's terminal rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Optimistic for 2025 Amid Rate Cuts and Political Shifts
Job Market Strength Keeps Fed's Rate Cuts in Check
Cautious Fed: Interest Rate Cuts on Standby Amid Uncertain Economy
RBI Weighs Shallow Rate Cuts Amid Global Caution
U.S. Stock Markets Eye Federal Reserve's Next Move Amid Economic Signals