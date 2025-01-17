Capital Infra Trust's IPO: A Modest Market Debut

Capital Infra Trust marked its entrance into the stock market on a stable note, debiting at its issue price of Rs 99 per unit. On its initial day of trading, it slightly dipped to Rs 98.80 on the BSE, reflecting a minor drop of 0.20 percent.

The IPO, notable for its 2.80 times oversubscription on the last bidding day, included fresh units worth Rs 1,077 crore and an Offer For Sale by Gawar Construction valued at Rs 501 crore. This significant public issue is the first InvIT IPO of 2025.

Capital Infra Trust aims to utilize the IPO proceeds to manage its financial structures, particularly by repaying loans of project SPVs. Established in 2023, the trust navigates the infrastructure realm under strict adherence to SEBI guidelines.

