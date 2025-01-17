Left Menu

India's Automotive Sector Soars with Global Impacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds India's automotive growth as annual car sales exceed 2.5 crore, surpassing many global populations. He credits government initiatives, a rising middle class, and enhanced infrastructure. Modi envisions India as a global manufacturing hub, with exports on the rise and transformative prospects in the automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:14 IST
India's Automotive Sector Soars with Global Impacts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: @NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spotlighted India's automotive sector, which now boasts annual car sales exceeding 2.5 crore, a figure surpassing the populations of many countries worldwide. Modi attributes this impressive growth to key elements such as India's substantial youthful demographic, increasing income levels, and the burgeoning middle class.

Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday, PM Modi credited government initiatives, including the 'Make in India' and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, for propelling the automotive industry forward. He forecasts further expansion driven by urban growth and improved infrastructure.

Modi emphasized that in the past decade, over 25 crore citizens have transitioned out of poverty, forming a new middle class with the potential for increased vehicle purchases. India's automotive sector is poised to become a global manufacturing hub, catering to both domestic and international markets, thanks to affordable cars produced under national initiatives.

In line with this vision, the recent Union Budget allocated more than Rs 11 lakh crore for infrastructure, including highways and connectivity advancements. Modi assures that the development of modern infrastructure and smart mobility will be integral to transforming India into a developed nation, with a focus on the ease of travel and the manifold expansion of the mobility sector.

He confidently predicts that the coming years will witness remarkable transformation within India's automotive landscape, driven both by government policies and private sector engagement, aligning with India's broader goals for economic growth and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025