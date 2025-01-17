India's Automotive Sector Soars with Global Impacts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds India's automotive growth as annual car sales exceed 2.5 crore, surpassing many global populations. He credits government initiatives, a rising middle class, and enhanced infrastructure. Modi envisions India as a global manufacturing hub, with exports on the rise and transformative prospects in the automotive industry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spotlighted India's automotive sector, which now boasts annual car sales exceeding 2.5 crore, a figure surpassing the populations of many countries worldwide. Modi attributes this impressive growth to key elements such as India's substantial youthful demographic, increasing income levels, and the burgeoning middle class.
Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday, PM Modi credited government initiatives, including the 'Make in India' and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, for propelling the automotive industry forward. He forecasts further expansion driven by urban growth and improved infrastructure.
Modi emphasized that in the past decade, over 25 crore citizens have transitioned out of poverty, forming a new middle class with the potential for increased vehicle purchases. India's automotive sector is poised to become a global manufacturing hub, catering to both domestic and international markets, thanks to affordable cars produced under national initiatives.
In line with this vision, the recent Union Budget allocated more than Rs 11 lakh crore for infrastructure, including highways and connectivity advancements. Modi assures that the development of modern infrastructure and smart mobility will be integral to transforming India into a developed nation, with a focus on the ease of travel and the manifold expansion of the mobility sector.
He confidently predicts that the coming years will witness remarkable transformation within India's automotive landscape, driven both by government policies and private sector engagement, aligning with India's broader goals for economic growth and sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
