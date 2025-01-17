India Accelerates Towards the Future: Modi Champions Mobility Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared India as a frontrunner in the global mobility realm, revealing an annual vehicle sale of 2.5 crore and attracting USD 36 billion in foreign investments within four years.

Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Bharat Mandapam, Modi underscored India’s emergence as a prime destination for mobility sector investors.

He highlighted the rapid evolution of India’s automobile industry, lauding efforts like the 'Make in India' initiative, which has catalyzed growth, job creation, and technological advancements in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)