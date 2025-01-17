Left Menu

India Accelerates Towards the Future: Modi Champions Mobility Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India the future of global mobility, highlighting its booming vehicle market and significant foreign investment. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, he celebrated innovation in India's automotive industry and the country's growing role as a mobility leader, driven by 'Make in India' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared India as a frontrunner in the global mobility realm, revealing an annual vehicle sale of 2.5 crore and attracting USD 36 billion in foreign investments within four years.

Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Bharat Mandapam, Modi underscored India’s emergence as a prime destination for mobility sector investors.

He highlighted the rapid evolution of India’s automobile industry, lauding efforts like the 'Make in India' initiative, which has catalyzed growth, job creation, and technological advancements in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

