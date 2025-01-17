India Accelerates Towards the Future: Modi Champions Mobility Revolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India the future of global mobility, highlighting its booming vehicle market and significant foreign investment. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, he celebrated innovation in India's automotive industry and the country's growing role as a mobility leader, driven by 'Make in India' initiatives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared India as a frontrunner in the global mobility realm, revealing an annual vehicle sale of 2.5 crore and attracting USD 36 billion in foreign investments within four years.
Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Bharat Mandapam, Modi underscored India’s emergence as a prime destination for mobility sector investors.
He highlighted the rapid evolution of India’s automobile industry, lauding efforts like the 'Make in India' initiative, which has catalyzed growth, job creation, and technological advancements in the sector.
