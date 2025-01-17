Left Menu

Dollar's Volatile Week Amid Trump Inauguration and BOJ Rate Hike Speculation

The dollar steadied on Friday but was on track to end the week lower after a six-week winning streak. Investors' focus shifted to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration and the Bank of Japan's possible rate hike. Market expectations include further Fed rate cuts, impacting dollar strength amidst global economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:30 IST
Dollar's Volatile Week Amid Trump Inauguration and BOJ Rate Hike Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar experienced a fluctuation this week as it steadied on Friday yet aimed to close the week lower after having a six-week winning streak. Market participants shifted their gaze towards Donald Trump's imminent presidential inauguration and the corresponding policies of the incoming administration.

Meanwhile, the yen seemed set for its most robust weekly performance in over a month, as it climbed by more than 1% against the dollar this week. This upward movement came as anticipation grew concerning the Bank of Japan's possibly impending interest rate hike.

On the Treasury yields front, concerns eased following softer U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's comments suggesting potential interest rate cuts. As investors await Trump's policy directions and economic indicators, the dollar remains under pressure amid these global financial shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025