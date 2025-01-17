Left Menu

Maritime India Conference Sets Sail for Transformative Innovation

The Maritime India Conference & Expo, organized by FICCI and hosted to promote smarter, sustainable port technologies, will start on January 22. This flagship event aligns with India's Vision 2030 by featuring exhibits, expert panels, and discussions on maritime innovations, particularly decarbonization, and trade expansion strategies.

The third edition of the Maritime India Conference & Expo, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), kicks off on January 22, focusing on smart port technologies and sustainability. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the event.

Around 7,500 visitors are expected to explore strategic transformations through live demonstrations and expert panels. The event aims to transform ports via smart technologies, enhance shipbuilding capabilities, and discuss India's maritime objectives under the Maritime India Vision 2030.

Key industry leaders, including officials from significant ports and European shipping executives, will discuss India's export ambitions and trade agreements like TEPA and CEPA, moving towards a USD 2 trillion export target by 2030.

