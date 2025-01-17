Bain Capital's Strategic Stake in Dhoot Transmission

Global investment powerhouse Bain Capital has strategically acquired a significant minority stake in Dhoot Transmission Group, the company announced on Friday.

While the exact value of the investment remains undisclosed, the deal was executed through Bain Capital's private equity team, underscoring its confidence in Dhoot's potential.

Dhoot Transmission Group specializes in the design and manufacturing of wiring harnesses and components, including those for electric vehicles, serving multiple sectors such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)