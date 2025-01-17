Left Menu

Pound Plummets as UK Faces Economic Uncertainty

The British pound dropped against the dollar and euro due to unexpectedly weak retail sales in December, indicating a grim economic outlook. Investors are now anticipating significant rate cuts by the Bank of England. Retailers in the UK are expected to raise prices in response to new tax burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:17 IST
Pound Plummets as UK Faces Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the British pound fell against the dollar and euro, driven by disappointing December retail sales figures that have exacerbated the already bleak economic forecast.

According to the Office for National Statistics, retail sales, adjusted to account for Black Friday, decreased by 0.3% in December, contrary to economists' expectations of a 0.4% increase. This led investors to anticipate deeper rate cuts by the Bank of England by 2025.

UK retailers are poised to increase prices due to higher employer social security costs, contributing to the pound's fluctuation. With the UK economy stagnating, fears of stagflation rise as fiscal challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025