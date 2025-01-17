Left Menu

Dollar Faces Decline as Investors Await Trump's Policies

The dollar steadied ahead of Trump's inauguration but is set for a weekly decline after a six-week rise. Investors are focusing on potential U.S. policy shifts and interest rate changes by the Fed and BOJ, while global markets remain volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:55 IST
Dollar Faces Decline as Investors Await Trump's Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar held steady on Friday yet faced a weekly drop, breaking a six-week winning streak. Investors are keenly focused on Donald Trump's upcoming presidential inauguration and the anticipated policies of his administration.

The yen showcased strength this week, positioning itself for the strongest performance in over a month. Expectations for a rate hike by the Bank of Japan have contributed to this, applying downward pressure on the dollar.

Market sentiment is cautious as investors wait for Trump's inaugural speech to clarify potential policy directions, while softer U.S. economic data and comments from Fed officials suggest future rate cuts remain on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025