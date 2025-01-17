BMW India Unveils First Locally-Produced Electric Vehicle

BMW India, the renowned German luxury carmaker, unveiled its first locally-produced electric vehicle, the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric, priced at Rs 49 lakh. This premium SUV debuted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The vehicle is produced at BMW Group's plant in Chennai. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India said, "It is the perfect premium SUV for the rising aspirations of new Bharat." He highlighted the vehicle as the first 'Make in India' EV from BMW, symbolizing a new era of innovation and excellence.

BMW India is enhancing its offering with small financial plans and an extensive EV ecosystem, featuring services like destination charging and smart e-routing. The vehicle is now available for reservation at BMW dealerships across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)