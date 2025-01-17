Suzuki Pioneers Electric Mobility at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India, a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, unveiled its latest range of two-wheelers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The launch included three fresh products: two innovative scooters and a motorcycle, underscoring Suzuki's leading role in the electric mobility revolution.

The highlight of the showcase was the e-ACCESS, Suzuki's first electric scooter. It represents a pivotal move towards sustainable transportation, powered by a 3.07 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery. Capable of achieving 100% charge in 6 hours 42 minutes with a portable charger—and in just 2 hours 12 minutes using a fast charger—it boasts a top speed of 71 km/h. The e-ACCESS, offering a 95 km range per charge, features three driving modes and a reverse function, alongside modern connectivity amenities like a TFT LCD and smartphone integration for enhanced navigation.

Further demonstrating its environmental commitment, Suzuki debuted India's first E-85 fuel-compliant motorcycle, the GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel. Exclusively designed for the Indian audience, it sports a 250cc BS-VI engine utilizing up to 85% ethanol fuel, starting from Rs 2,16,500 in showrooms. Suzuki Motorcycle India's leadership emphasized their customer satisfaction mission, aligning product innovations with environmentally conscious goals under the theme 'Spectrum of Mobility' showcased at the Expo.

