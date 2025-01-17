Left Menu

Texmaco Rail's Strategic Leap: Diversifying to Drive Growth

Texmaco Rail and Engineering is diversifying its business to reduce reliance on government wagon orders. By 2025-26, it aims to decrease government order dependency to 70%. Strategic actions include acquiring Jindal Rail Infrastructure and setting up a global supply sourcing division to boost international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:12 IST
Texmaco Rail's Strategic Leap: Diversifying to Drive Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Texmaco Rail and Engineering has unveiled plans to diversify its business model to reduce dependency on government wagon orders and boost margins. The engineering company aims to bring down the government's share of its rolling stock business from 80% to 70% by 2025-26, leveraging growing private sector demand and export opportunities.

Announced during the 3rd Manufacturing and MSME Conclave by Assocham, Texmaco's strategic actions include acquiring Baroda-based Jindal Rail Infrastructure for Rs 615 crore, adding a niche capacity of 2,500 wagons to its existing production of 12,000 wagons in Bengal. Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee stated the goal of ideally moving towards a 60:40 ratio of private to government orders.

Furthering its objectives, the company plans to establish a global capability center in Delhi and set up a global supply sourcing division aimed at aggregating railway products for export by April. Mukherjee highlighted the critical role of MSMEs and the potential of the eastern region's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025