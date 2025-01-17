Left Menu

Eicher Trucks and Buses has launched the Pro X range of electric vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, targeting the 2-3.5 tonne segment. Designed with logistics partners, these trucks offer advanced features for e-commerce and last-mile delivery solutions, emphasizing energy efficiency and real-time fleet management.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:30 IST
Eicher Revolutionizes Small EV Truck Market with Pro X Launch
  India

Eicher Trucks and Buses unveiled its new Pro X range of electric vehicles in the small commercial vehicles sector at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With a focus on the growing needs of the 2-3.5 tonne segment, the launch marks Eicher's strategic entry into a promising market for last-mile delivery solutions.

The Pro X range is the result of collaboration with logistics industry leaders and is specially designed for applications such as e-commerce and cold chain logistics. Manufactured at Eicher's Bhopal plant, these vehicles boast features like the largest cargo capacity and enhanced energy efficiency, with strategic partnerships in place for nationwide charging infrastructure.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO of VE Commercial Vehicles, highlighted the blend of market leadership and customer-focused innovation in creating this new vehicle line. Additionally, the Pro X series features driver-centric amenities like ergonomically designed cabins and advanced safety systems, assembled on an all-women line, reflecting Eicher's commitment to diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

