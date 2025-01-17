MSRTC on the Road to Sustainability: Transition to Ownership and Electric Fleet Expansion

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to stop leasing buses, opting instead for annual purchases of 5,000 new red buses, a decision announced after a directive by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik during a transport commissioner's office review meeting.

The decision, cemented in a press release, highlights a significant shift from the previous large-scale private bus acquisitions, including 5,100 electric buses initiated under former chief minister Eknath Shinde. Sarnaik's vision includes replacing phased-out buses and conducting a comprehensive study for a viable five-year plan.

Emphasizing sustainability, Sarnaik urged the addition of new electric buses to the fleet and called for charging stations at each depot. He also proposed strategies for revenue boosting, timely employee salary disbursement, advance state fund proposals, digital bus advertisements, toll exemptions, and commercial pump installations at depots.

