Hyundai and TVS Eye Transformative Mobility Collaboration

Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company are exploring a partnership to develop advanced electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers in India. The collaboration aims to enhance last-mile connectivity and contribute to India's dynamic mobility market, focusing on sustainability and innovation. Concept models will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Hyundai Motor Company is considering a strategic partnership with TVS Motor Company to revolutionize last-mile mobility solutions in India.

The South Korean automaker plans to collaborate with TVS to develop cutting-edge electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers, aiming to elevate India's urban mobility landscape.

This ambitious project seeks to leverage shared expertise in design, engineering, and technology, with an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, and will unveil concept models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

