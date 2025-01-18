Left Menu

BMW X3: The Fast Lane to Innovation

The all-new BMW X3, launched at the Auto Expo 2025, is the longest, tallest, and widest vehicle in its segment. It features a monolithic design, updated luxurious interiors, advanced technology, and driver assistance systems. Available in both petrol and diesel variants, production is local, with deliveries starting in April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:00 IST
BMW X3: The Fast Lane to Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The all-new BMW X3 has made a striking debut on the Indian auto market, unveiled on the second day of the Auto Expo 2025. This locally produced sports activity vehicle boasts remarkable dimensions as the longest, tallest, and widest in its segment, combining monolithic design with cutting-edge technology.

The BMW X3 features redefined interiors, offering vibrant luxury and technology like fully adaptive LED headlights and a BMW curved display. It's armed with both petrol and diesel powertrains, ready to start customer deliveries by April 2025. BMW intends to strengthen its market position by underscoring power, efficiency, and luxury.

With its robust, sporty architecture, and advanced driver assistance systems, including Active Cruise Control and BMW Drive Recorder, the new X3 enhances safety and performance. BMW Financial Services offers flexible financial solutions, adding to the vehicle's appeal. Pricing begins at INR 75.8 lakhs for ex-showroom purchases, excluding additional taxes and insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025