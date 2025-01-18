BMW X3: The Fast Lane to Innovation
The all-new BMW X3, launched at the Auto Expo 2025, is the longest, tallest, and widest vehicle in its segment. It features a monolithic design, updated luxurious interiors, advanced technology, and driver assistance systems. Available in both petrol and diesel variants, production is local, with deliveries starting in April 2025.
- Country:
- India
The all-new BMW X3 has made a striking debut on the Indian auto market, unveiled on the second day of the Auto Expo 2025. This locally produced sports activity vehicle boasts remarkable dimensions as the longest, tallest, and widest in its segment, combining monolithic design with cutting-edge technology.
The BMW X3 features redefined interiors, offering vibrant luxury and technology like fully adaptive LED headlights and a BMW curved display. It's armed with both petrol and diesel powertrains, ready to start customer deliveries by April 2025. BMW intends to strengthen its market position by underscoring power, efficiency, and luxury.
With its robust, sporty architecture, and advanced driver assistance systems, including Active Cruise Control and BMW Drive Recorder, the new X3 enhances safety and performance. BMW Financial Services offers flexible financial solutions, adding to the vehicle's appeal. Pricing begins at INR 75.8 lakhs for ex-showroom purchases, excluding additional taxes and insurance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BMW X3
- Auto Expo 2025
- SUV
- India
- Petrol
- Diesel
- Luxury Design
- Driver Assistance
- BMW xDrive
- Technology
ALSO READ
Nayara Energy's Ambitious Expansion: 400 New Petrol Pumps Boost India's Fuel Network
Rekindled Rivalries: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Reunite at Golden Globes 2025
India has set target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2030, we will meet goal earlier than that: PM Modi.
Hino Motors' $1.6 Billion Diesel Emissions Settlement