BMW X3: The Fast Lane to Innovation

The all-new BMW X3 has made a striking debut on the Indian auto market, unveiled on the second day of the Auto Expo 2025. This locally produced sports activity vehicle boasts remarkable dimensions as the longest, tallest, and widest in its segment, combining monolithic design with cutting-edge technology.

The BMW X3 features redefined interiors, offering vibrant luxury and technology like fully adaptive LED headlights and a BMW curved display. It's armed with both petrol and diesel powertrains, ready to start customer deliveries by April 2025. BMW intends to strengthen its market position by underscoring power, efficiency, and luxury.

With its robust, sporty architecture, and advanced driver assistance systems, including Active Cruise Control and BMW Drive Recorder, the new X3 enhances safety and performance. BMW Financial Services offers flexible financial solutions, adding to the vehicle's appeal. Pricing begins at INR 75.8 lakhs for ex-showroom purchases, excluding additional taxes and insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)