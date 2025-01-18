Left Menu

iPlanet Expands Apple Premium Presence in Mumbai with Exciting New Stores

iPlanet, a leading Apple Premium Partner in South India, marks its debut in Mumbai by launching stores at Inorbit Mall, Vashi, and Linking Road, Khar. Known for exceptional service and cutting-edge technology, iPlanet offers exclusive launch discounts and benefits to Mumbaikars from January 17th to 19th, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:54 IST
The Future of Tech Shines Bright - iPlanet, Apple's Premium Partner, arrives in Mumbai with two new stores. Image Credit: ANI
iPlanet has announced its inaugural entry into Mumbai's market with two new Apple Premium Partner stores at Inorbit Mall, Vashi, and Linking Road, Khar. This move extends iPlanet's remarkable 15-year legacy of providing top-tier service and technology from South India to the vibrant metropolitan landscape of Mumbai.

Strategically positioned to redefine customer engagement with Apple's partner ecosystem, iPlanet is integrating platforms by acquiring Maple stores in Mumbai and Mangalore, promising a seamless crossover between its in-store and online operations. Customers can now enjoy effortless device exchanges, flexible payment options, and choice of home delivery or in-store pickups, ensuring a premium yet convenient shopping experience.

Adding to the excitement, iPlanet offers exclusive deals from January 17th to 19th, 2025, including discounts and bonuses for customers purchasing iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other Apple products. Managing Director Raakesh Ramanand highlights iPlanet's dedication to exceptional customer service and quality, making it a leader in Apple's Premium Partner network across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

