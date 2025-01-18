Tragic Highway Collision Claims Young Life
A two-year-old girl named Aradhya Kore was killed, and her parents were injured in a motorcycle collision with a truck on the Latur-Zaheerabad highway. The father, Aakash Kore, sustained critical head injuries, while the driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident on the Latur-Zaheerabad highway resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl, identified as Aradhya Kore, police have reported. The incident occurred when a small truck collided with a motorcycle on Saturday, also injuring the girl's parents.
The child's father, Aakash Kore, aged 27, suffered severe head injuries while her mother was also hurt in the crash. Witnesses stated that Aradhya was seated in front of her father when the accident took place.
The tempo driver involved in the incident reportedly fled the scene immediately after the collision, according to a police official. The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)