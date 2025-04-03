Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Family of Four Perishes in Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Accident

A devastating road accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway resulted in the deaths of four family members when their car collided with a luxury bus. The accident occurred near Tubinakere as the car made a sudden stop. An investigation and highway safety review are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of four family members on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway when their car collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation luxury bus.

The accident occurred near Tubinakere at around 11:45 am, reportedly due to the car making a sudden stop while attempting to exit the highway. One person died instantly, while three others succumbed to their injuries shortly afterward.

Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. A team of experts will assess safety measures required to prevent future accidents at the highway exit, the police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

