Tragic Collision: Family of Four Perishes in Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Accident

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of four family members on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway when their car collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation luxury bus.

The accident occurred near Tubinakere at around 11:45 am, reportedly due to the car making a sudden stop while attempting to exit the highway. One person died instantly, while three others succumbed to their injuries shortly afterward.

Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. A team of experts will assess safety measures required to prevent future accidents at the highway exit, the police said.

