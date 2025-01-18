Delhi Airport Flight Restrictions: Republic Day Preparations Underway

In preparation for Republic Day celebrations, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will temporarily suspend all flight arrivals and departures. The restriction will be enforced from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm every day, continuing until January 26.

Known as the country's busiest airport, IGIA manages approximately 1,300 flight movements daily. The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), has urged travelers to verify their flight details with respective airlines due to potential schedule disruptions.

The curtailment aligns with a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued for the Republic Day week, aiming to ensure heightened security and ceremonial arrangements. Further details on the flight schedule impacts remain unavailable at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)