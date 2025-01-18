Left Menu

Drones to Revolutionize Paddy Bonus Distribution in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is set to conduct drone surveys for paddy cultivation to ensure fair distribution of bonuses to farmers. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced this initiative to address challenges in the current system. The move aligns with the government's broader goals of enhancing irrigation and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the use of drones to conduct surveys of paddy cultivation. This initiative aims to streamline the distribution of paddy bonuses to farmers and eliminate any discrepancies, ensuring that no farmer is left out.

Speaking at an event related to the Swamitva Yojana in Seoni, Yadav highlighted the challenges in disbursing the paddy bonus and stressed the government's commitment to address these issues. 'We will transfer the bonus amount directly to every farmer's bank account,' he assured the audience.

Yadav also took the opportunity to criticize previous Congress administrations, citing that irrigation capacities have dramatically increased under the BJP regime. The state plans to boost this capacity further while also preparing to fill substantial numbers of government job positions to aid economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

