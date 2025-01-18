SVAMITVA Scheme Empowers Rural Landowners in Odisha

The SVAMITVA scheme has made significant progress in Odisha as 242 property cards were distributed, facilitating economic growth and poverty alleviation.

This distribution is part of a broader initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to grant property rights to rural landowners across India. The scheme, which covers 3,045 villages in five districts in Odisha, leverages drone technology for accurate land mapping.

The program's potential impact is far-reaching, with property cards being distributed in over 50,000 villages, enhancing rural empowerment through technology and governance.

