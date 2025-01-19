Naidu Embarks on Investment Mission to Davos
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos to promote state opportunities to industrialists. Focusing on employment-oriented policies, Naidu will network with top executives to attract investments, discuss green hydrogen, and meet companies like Coca-Cola and Walmart.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-01-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a mission to attract investments to the state.
Naidu plans to present Andhra Pradesh's employment-focused industrial policies to international business leaders, emphasizing the state's human resources, infrastructure, and favorable business environment.
During the four-day forum, Naidu will engage in discussions on green hydrogen and hold meetings with executives from global corporations like Coca-Cola and Walmart, underscoring his commitment to bringing investment to the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Vision for Visakhapatnam: Green Hydrogen, Industry, and Infrastructure
The aim is produce 5 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030: PM Modi in Visakhapatnam.
India's Green Hydrogen Revolution: Aiming for 5 Million Tons by 2030
Global Leaders Converge at Davos for World Economic Forum
Trump to Address World Economic Forum Amid Global Uncertainty