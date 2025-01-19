Left Menu

Naidu Embarks on Investment Mission to Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos to promote state opportunities to industrialists. Focusing on employment-oriented policies, Naidu will network with top executives to attract investments, discuss green hydrogen, and meet companies like Coca-Cola and Walmart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-01-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a mission to attract investments to the state.

Naidu plans to present Andhra Pradesh's employment-focused industrial policies to international business leaders, emphasizing the state's human resources, infrastructure, and favorable business environment.

During the four-day forum, Naidu will engage in discussions on green hydrogen and hold meetings with executives from global corporations like Coca-Cola and Walmart, underscoring his commitment to bringing investment to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

