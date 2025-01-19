Naidu Embarks on Investment Mission to Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a mission to attract investments to the state.

Naidu plans to present Andhra Pradesh's employment-focused industrial policies to international business leaders, emphasizing the state's human resources, infrastructure, and favorable business environment.

During the four-day forum, Naidu will engage in discussions on green hydrogen and hold meetings with executives from global corporations like Coca-Cola and Walmart, underscoring his commitment to bringing investment to the region.

