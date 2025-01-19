Left Menu

Fadnavis Embarks on Economic Mission at World Economic Forum

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has departed for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum. During the five-day event, Fadnavis is expected to sign MoUs across various sectors to bolster Maharashtra's economy, aiming for a trillion-dollar milestone, with a focus on employment generation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has embarked on a crucial economic mission to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as confirmed by his office on Sunday.

The chief minister departed at midnight to join the five-day global gathering that kicks off on Monday. His agenda includes signing several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across strategic sectors such as data centres, automobiles, and electronics.

The mission aims at propelling Maharashtra towards a trillion-dollar economy. Employment generation remains a cornerstone of Fadnavis's focus, as he participates in the WEF for the fourth time during his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

