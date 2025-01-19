Naidu Propels Andhra Pradesh at Davos Summit
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is headed to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos to promote 'Brand AP'. He aims to attract investments by highlighting the state's industrial policies, resources, and business environment. Naidu will engage with international executives and promote Andhra Pradesh's strengths.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to promote 'Brand AP' at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Scheduled to leave on Sunday, Naidu's mission focuses on showcasing the state's investment potential to global business leaders.
Naidu intends to highlight Andhra Pradesh's employment-driven policies, robust infrastructure, and strategic resources to secure commitments from international executives. With planned meetings with industrial giants such as ArcelorMittal and Coca-Cola, Naidu aims to strengthen the state's economic prospects.
During the four-day summit, Naidu and his team, including IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister TG Bharat, will engage in discussions about green hydrogen and meet with major companies. The visit will conclude with his return from Zurich after a series of high-level conferences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nipha Group Unveils Ambitious Investment Strategy on 65th Anniversary
High-Stakes Investment Fraud: Nagpur Businessman's Ordeal
China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges
Global Leaders Unite in Odisha for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
US-India Investment Talks: Chhattisgarh's Emerging Opportunities