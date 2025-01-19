Naidu Propels Andhra Pradesh at Davos Summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to promote 'Brand AP' at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Scheduled to leave on Sunday, Naidu's mission focuses on showcasing the state's investment potential to global business leaders.

Naidu intends to highlight Andhra Pradesh's employment-driven policies, robust infrastructure, and strategic resources to secure commitments from international executives. With planned meetings with industrial giants such as ArcelorMittal and Coca-Cola, Naidu aims to strengthen the state's economic prospects.

During the four-day summit, Naidu and his team, including IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister TG Bharat, will engage in discussions about green hydrogen and meet with major companies. The visit will conclude with his return from Zurich after a series of high-level conferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)