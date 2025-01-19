Left Menu

Historic Rail Connection: First Train Links Katra to Srinagar

The first trial run of a 22-bogie train between Katra and Srinagar marked the inauguration of a new railway line connecting Kashmir with the rest of India. The 272 km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project faced delays due to challenging terrain but is now nearing completion.

The completion of a pivotal railway line was marked by the first trial of a 22-bogie train traversing the stretch between Katra and Srinagar, a significant stride in linking Kashmir to the rest of India by rail. This inaugural run demonstrated the line's readiness for public traffic, following a decisive authorization by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The train, which consisted of 18 air-conditioned coaches and two luggage carriers, departed from Katra at 8 a.m., with railway officials closely monitoring its progress before it successfully arrived in Srinagar within four hours. This event followed a comprehensive safety inspection that led to the line's approval for the movement of goods and passengers.

Initiated in 1997, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project has encountered multiple setbacks due to geographical challenges but is now almost complete. Recently, successful trials across critical sections, including the Anji Khad and Chenab bridges, highlighted key advancements in this monumental rail project.

