Government Cracks Down: Ban on Jammu & Kashmir Groups

The Indian government has intensified its crackdown on organizations accused of anti-national activities by establishing two dedicated tribunals. These tribunals, headed by Justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court, are tasked with evaluating the validity of banning two prominent Jammu and Kashmir-based groups.

The Awami Action Committee, led by influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, under Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari, were both designated as unlawful by the government. This decision, effective since March 11, accuses them of fostering terrorism and encouraging secessionist activities against the country.

The notifications from the Union home ministry explain that these steps are in accordance with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The organizations face allegations of engaging in activities that disrespect India's constitutional authority and mobilizing resources for terrorist and separatist causes, ultimately destabilizing the region's law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)