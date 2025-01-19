JCB Unveils Stage 5 Emission-Ready Machinery and Hydrogen Fuel Innovation in India

In a move signifying a major shift towards sustainable technology, JCB has launched a Stage 5 emission-ready range of construction equipment in India. According to JCB India CEO Deepak Shetty, these advanced machines promise to save customers up to Rs 18.5 lakh in fuel costs over five years while offering enhanced productivity and reduced maintenance fees.

The rollout, which includes machinery compliant with Roll-over Protective Structure (ROPS) technology for operator safety, will eventually replace older models. Highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability, JCB also showcased its first hydrogen fuel-based heavy machine, in alignment with the country's National Hydrogen Mission.

The advent of the new emission norms is expected to drive JCB's double-digit growth, bolstered by the Indian government's infrastructure development focus. Additionally, JCB introduced India's first VR-based simulator, Daksh, to enhance operator training nationwide, and solidified a partnership with Shriram Automall to manage the sale of pre-owned certified machines.

