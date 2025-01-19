Left Menu

JCB Unveils Stage 5 Emission-Ready Machinery and Hydrogen Fuel Innovation in India

JCB aims for continued growth in India with the launch of its new Stage 5 emission-ready construction equipment. This includes a focus on fuel efficiency, cost savings, and safety features. Additionally, a hydrogen fuel-based machine aligns with national initiatives. JCB expects ongoing growth propelled by infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:58 IST
JCB Unveils Stage 5 Emission-Ready Machinery and Hydrogen Fuel Innovation in India

In a move signifying a major shift towards sustainable technology, JCB has launched a Stage 5 emission-ready range of construction equipment in India. According to JCB India CEO Deepak Shetty, these advanced machines promise to save customers up to Rs 18.5 lakh in fuel costs over five years while offering enhanced productivity and reduced maintenance fees.

The rollout, which includes machinery compliant with Roll-over Protective Structure (ROPS) technology for operator safety, will eventually replace older models. Highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability, JCB also showcased its first hydrogen fuel-based heavy machine, in alignment with the country's National Hydrogen Mission.

The advent of the new emission norms is expected to drive JCB's double-digit growth, bolstered by the Indian government's infrastructure development focus. Additionally, JCB introduced India's first VR-based simulator, Daksh, to enhance operator training nationwide, and solidified a partnership with Shriram Automall to manage the sale of pre-owned certified machines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025