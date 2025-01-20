Left Menu

Markets Brace for Trump's Trade Policies on Inauguration

As Trump's second presidency begins, investors closely watch potential policy changes, especially focusing on trade tariffs. The dollar remains firm amidst cautious stock markets in Asia. Trade negotiations with China are highly anticipated as a crucial factor, while commodities and currencies show mixed reactions.

Updated: 20-01-2025 06:37 IST
With the dawn of Donald Trump's second presidency, financial markets stand on edge, eagerly anticipating a potential wave of policy initiatives. Monday, a U.S. holiday, sets the stage for possible market reactions in forex and Asian trade.

Trump's unpredictable nature was highlighted by the launch of a digital token, thrusting market valuations to intriguing highs. While U.S. stock futures slightly dipped, the dollar held its ground, having been buoyed by strong U.S. economic data and Trump's political momentum since September.

Tensions mount over anticipated tariff policies impacting global trade dynamics, particularly with China, as both leaders remain upbeat following recent talks. Analysts wager that Trump's aggressive trade stance could potentially rattle markets, while a measured approach may provide steadiness.

