Powering Progress: Electrical Safety Takes Center Stage in India's Manufacturing Boom
India's manufacturing sector is experiencing significant growth, but this expansion comes with a rise in electrical accidents, posing significant safety risks. Polycab, in partnership with CNBC-TV18, is addressing these issues through conclaves focused on improving electrical safety. Emphasizing modern standards and technologies is crucial for achieving safer manufacturing environments.
- Country:
- United States
India's manufacturing industry is booming with a projected 5% expansion in 2024, but it faces a grave concern: electrical safety. Daily, 13 electrocution deaths occur, highlighting a critical need for improved safety measures.
Polycab, India's leading wire and cable manufacturer, has partnered with CNBC-TV18 to launch 'Infra Safety: Powering India's Electrical Future,' a series of conclaves aimed at addressing these concerns. The initiative underscores electrical safety as a strategic priority.
Industry leaders and safety experts gathered in Mumbai and Chennai, calling for strong safety standards and innovative technologies like IoT solutions. Their consensus emphasized the necessity of shifting from a reactive to a proactive safety culture to support India's ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Prospects and Implications of Pardons for January 6 Rioters
Govt Eases Job Criteria for Anti-Sikh Riots Victims
Trump's Pardon Promise: Relief for January 6 Rioters?
Ajooni Biotech Strengthens Financial Structure with Rs 45 Crore Fundraise
Vizhinjam Conclave 2025: Paving the Path for Global Investment