Left Menu

Powering Progress: Electrical Safety Takes Center Stage in India's Manufacturing Boom

India's manufacturing sector is experiencing significant growth, but this expansion comes with a rise in electrical accidents, posing significant safety risks. Polycab, in partnership with CNBC-TV18, is addressing these issues through conclaves focused on improving electrical safety. Emphasizing modern standards and technologies is crucial for achieving safer manufacturing environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:32 IST
Powering Progress: Electrical Safety Takes Center Stage in India's Manufacturing Boom
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

India's manufacturing industry is booming with a projected 5% expansion in 2024, but it faces a grave concern: electrical safety. Daily, 13 electrocution deaths occur, highlighting a critical need for improved safety measures.

Polycab, India's leading wire and cable manufacturer, has partnered with CNBC-TV18 to launch 'Infra Safety: Powering India's Electrical Future,' a series of conclaves aimed at addressing these concerns. The initiative underscores electrical safety as a strategic priority.

Industry leaders and safety experts gathered in Mumbai and Chennai, calling for strong safety standards and innovative technologies like IoT solutions. Their consensus emphasized the necessity of shifting from a reactive to a proactive safety culture to support India's ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025