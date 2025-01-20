Powering Progress: Electrical Safety Takes Center Stage in India's Manufacturing Boom

India's manufacturing industry is booming with a projected 5% expansion in 2024, but it faces a grave concern: electrical safety. Daily, 13 electrocution deaths occur, highlighting a critical need for improved safety measures.

Polycab, India's leading wire and cable manufacturer, has partnered with CNBC-TV18 to launch 'Infra Safety: Powering India's Electrical Future,' a series of conclaves aimed at addressing these concerns. The initiative underscores electrical safety as a strategic priority.

Industry leaders and safety experts gathered in Mumbai and Chennai, calling for strong safety standards and innovative technologies like IoT solutions. Their consensus emphasized the necessity of shifting from a reactive to a proactive safety culture to support India's ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)