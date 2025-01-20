Bridging the Gap: U.S.-China Talks Ahead of Trump's Inauguration
China's Vice President Han Zheng met with U.S. Vice President-elect and business leaders, including Elon Musk, to discuss topics like trade and technology tensions. Despite disagreements, Han emphasized shared interests. Trump invited Xi Jinping to the U.S. inauguration, sparking rare diplomatic engagement. Discussions focused on TikTok, fentanyl, and cooperation possibilities.
- Country:
- China
In a significant diplomatic effort, China's Vice President Han Zheng engaged in discussions with the incoming U.S. Vice President and prominent business figures, including Elon Musk, on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The talks centered on pressing issues such as trade tensions and technology-related disputes.
Han served as an envoy for Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing topics like fentanyl, trade balance, and regional stability with J.D. Vance, according to sources from the Trump transition team. The discussions highlighted the substantial common interests between the U.S. and China, despite existing frictions.
Meanwhile, Trump hinted at possible cooperation with China on certain issues, despite having threatened tariffs. Notably, Xi was invited to the inauguration, although he won't attend in person. During a call with Trump, they discussed TikTok and other pressing matters, setting the stage for potential collaboration amidst ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
