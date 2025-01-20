Bridging the Gap: U.S.-China Talks Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

In a significant diplomatic effort, China's Vice President Han Zheng engaged in discussions with the incoming U.S. Vice President and prominent business figures, including Elon Musk, on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The talks centered on pressing issues such as trade tensions and technology-related disputes.

Han served as an envoy for Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing topics like fentanyl, trade balance, and regional stability with J.D. Vance, according to sources from the Trump transition team. The discussions highlighted the substantial common interests between the U.S. and China, despite existing frictions.

Meanwhile, Trump hinted at possible cooperation with China on certain issues, despite having threatened tariffs. Notably, Xi was invited to the inauguration, although he won't attend in person. During a call with Trump, they discussed TikTok and other pressing matters, setting the stage for potential collaboration amidst ongoing challenges.

