Shikshagraha Movement Expands in Bihar: Aiming to Transform India's Public Education by 2030

The Shikshagraha movement, committed to transforming public education in India by 2030, made significant progress with a pivotal event in Patna. Spearheaded by Mantra4Change and the ShikshaLokam initiative, this gathering marked a crucial step in uniting stakeholders from academia, civil society, and industry to push for educational equity and innovation.

Prominent figures such as Khushboo Awasthi, Co-founder of Mantra4Change, emphasized the importance of addressing Bihar's unique educational challenges. The event featured insightful discussions and panels, highlighting success stories and the need for localized strategies to improve education outcomes, especially for underrepresented groups like girls and marginalized communities.

In collaboration with numerous partners, the initiative has introduced Project-Based Learning across thousands of schools in Bihar, reaching millions of students. This hands-on educational approach is one among many strategies designed to revamp the current system and align with national educational policies for holistic growth.

