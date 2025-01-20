EU-India Dialogue Sparks Optimism for Future Trade Partnerships

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, praised the outcomes of the recent high-level trade and investment dialogue between the European Union (EU) and India, conducted in Brussels.

Sefcovic lauded the event as a successful initiative that has bolstered the partnership between the two vibrant democracies and economic giants. Emphasizing the importance of their collaboration, he highlighted shared global challenges and ambitions. Discussions focused on enhancing trade and investment ties, with both parties agreeing on the necessity for commercially meaningful market access for goods and services, aiming for balanced, sustainable growth.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed enthusiasm for the talks, describing them as foundational for understanding each other's economic landscapes and moving toward a fair and balanced free trade agreement. The dialogue underscored the collective economic strength of the EU and India, which together represent a quarter of the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)