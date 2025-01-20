Tragic Collision in Chhattisgarh: Bus and Truck Crash Claims Lives
In Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, a collision between a bus and a truck resulted in the deaths of a teacher and a driver, with 12 students injured. Police are investigating the accident that occurred on National Highway 30. The injured students are receiving treatment, with four in critical condition.
In a tragic incident on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, a teacher and a driver lost their lives, and 12 students were injured when a private bus collided with a truck. The accident occurred near Chikalputi village on National Highway 30, as students from a Kevat Tola government school were returning from a tour of Bastar and Dantewada districts.
The accident took place around 2 AM, and first responders quickly shifted the injured to Kondagaon district hospital. Among the injured, four students remain in critical condition, according to police officials. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss and urged officials to ensure optimal medical care for the injured students. The district administration has been directed to make the best arrangements for their treatment.
