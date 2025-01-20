Gwadar Airport: Gateway to Global Trade

Pakistan's largest international airport, located in the restive Balochistan province and funded by its all-weather ally China, was officially inaugurated on Monday. Gwadar International Airport, alongside the Gwadar deep sea port, is a key component of the USD 42 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The new airport is anticipated to significantly enhance trade and connectivity between Pakistan, Central and Eastern Asia, the Middle East, and Gulf countries. The first commercial flight, PIA PK 503, arrived here, symbolizing a new era of development. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised China's role in CPEC, seeing the airport as fundamental to the modern Silk Route.

With a state-of-the-art infrastructure, this airport is poised to become a cornerstone of regional development. It reflects the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, and aims to improve local lives, integrate the province's economic framework, and strengthen Pakistan's global trade presence.

