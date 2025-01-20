Left Menu

Gwadar Airport: Gateway to Global Trade

Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan's Balochistan province officially opened, marking a significant step toward enhanced trade and regional connectivity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Funded and built by China, the airport, equipped with modern facilities, is expected to boost Pakistan's global trade and infrastructure position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:32 IST
Gwadar Airport: Gateway to Global Trade
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's largest international airport, located in the restive Balochistan province and funded by its all-weather ally China, was officially inaugurated on Monday. Gwadar International Airport, alongside the Gwadar deep sea port, is a key component of the USD 42 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The new airport is anticipated to significantly enhance trade and connectivity between Pakistan, Central and Eastern Asia, the Middle East, and Gulf countries. The first commercial flight, PIA PK 503, arrived here, symbolizing a new era of development. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised China's role in CPEC, seeing the airport as fundamental to the modern Silk Route.

With a state-of-the-art infrastructure, this airport is poised to become a cornerstone of regional development. It reflects the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, and aims to improve local lives, integrate the province's economic framework, and strengthen Pakistan's global trade presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025