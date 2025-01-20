Financial and Banking Sectors Propel Stock Market Rally

On Monday, the domestic stock markets finished strong, led by gains in the financial and banking sectors. Market optimism was fueled by expectations of a potential rate cut at the upcoming policy meeting and the positive momentum from Kotak Bank's outstanding performance and projections, according to market analysts.

Concluding today's trading session, the BSE Sensex climbed 454.11 points, or 0.59 percent, reaching 77,073.44. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange increased by 141.55 points, or 0.61 percent, to 23,344.75. Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, remarked that the markets are consolidating after recent declines, with the earnings season captivating investors. Furthermore, budget-related themes are sparking selective buying interest.

Mishra noted a limited alignment with global markets recently, but developments following Donald Trump's political re-emergence will be monitored for potential market reactions. VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, emphasized the strong performance of banking and financial stocks, driven by hopes of an upcoming rate cut and bolstered sentiment following Kotak Bank's achievements.

Ambala explained that Indian markets have responded favorably to Trump's political comeback. Despite historical tensions between the US and China, Trump appears eager to improve relations for trade and political advantages, while Xi Jinping seeks a non-interventionist U.S. stance toward Taiwan. However, a US-China deal could challenge global markets, impacting Europe, Russia, and India, she warned.

In today's trading, stocks in the banking and financial sectors led the charge, invigorated by enhanced investment sentiment. At the NSE, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers. Conversely, SBI Life Insurance, Shriram Finance, Trent, HDFC Life, and Adani Ports witnessed declines.

Within the NSE's sectoral indices, all except auto and FMCG closed in positive territory, with banking, media, metal, capital goods, PSU, telecom, power, and PSU bank indices rising by 1-2 percent. The BSE midcap index saw a gain of 0.66 percent, and the smallcap index increased by about 1 percent by the end of trading. (ANI)

