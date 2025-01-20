Governor Parnaik's Vision for Namsai: A Future-Ready District

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), visited Namsai district on Monday to evaluate the status of various central and state-sponsored development programs.

The Governor encouraged officials to emphasize skill development and education, specifically suggesting the enhancement of Anganwadi centres and proposing advanced learning centres and mobile libraries to strengthen the district's educational infrastructure.

Additionally impressed by Namsai's agricultural potential, Parnaik envisioned it as the 'Vegetable Basket' of the North East and advocated for natural and diverse farming practices. He also recognized the district's tourism capabilities, recommending technology-driven initiatives and local talents to create a comprehensive tourism experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)