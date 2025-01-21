Left Menu

Controversy Over NYC's Congestion Pricing Sparks Debate

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has called for a reevaluation of New York City's congestion pricing program, which charges vehicles entering Manhattan's central district to reduce traffic and fund transit upgrades. The system, criticized by some, aims to generate $500 million in its first year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:18 IST
Controversy Over NYC's Congestion Pricing Sparks Debate

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urged President Donald Trump to review the federal approval of New York City's congestion pricing scheme, which started on January 5. The initiative, according to Murphy, adversely affects New Jersey commuters and requires federal oversight and scrutiny.

The program imposes a $9 fee on passenger vehicles during rush hours below Manhattan's 60th Street, and up to $21.60 on trucks and buses, with night fees slashed by 75%. Its purpose is to alleviate traffic and fund billions in public transit improvements, mainly targeting the subway and bus systems.

Although the White House refrained from immediate commentary, Trump's camp criticized the initiative earlier. Manhattan experienced a 7.5% reduction in vehicular entries during the program's first week. Unable to secure a court order to halt the charge, New Jersey faced automated tolls, with private car fees irrespective of multiple entries, while taxis and app-based ridesharing incurred lesser charges per trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025