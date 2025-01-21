Controversy Over NYC's Congestion Pricing Sparks Debate

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urged President Donald Trump to review the federal approval of New York City's congestion pricing scheme, which started on January 5. The initiative, according to Murphy, adversely affects New Jersey commuters and requires federal oversight and scrutiny.

The program imposes a $9 fee on passenger vehicles during rush hours below Manhattan's 60th Street, and up to $21.60 on trucks and buses, with night fees slashed by 75%. Its purpose is to alleviate traffic and fund billions in public transit improvements, mainly targeting the subway and bus systems.

Although the White House refrained from immediate commentary, Trump's camp criticized the initiative earlier. Manhattan experienced a 7.5% reduction in vehicular entries during the program's first week. Unable to secure a court order to halt the charge, New Jersey faced automated tolls, with private car fees irrespective of multiple entries, while taxis and app-based ridesharing incurred lesser charges per trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)