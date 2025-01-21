Indian Stock Markets Rally as 'Trump 2.0' Sparks Optimism

The Indian stock markets opened on a high note on Tuesday, propelled by the commencement of the Trump 2.0 era. With the Nifty 50 index beginning the day at 23,421.65, rising 76.90 points or 0.33%, and the BSE Sensex gaining 188.28 points or 0.24%, there was a palpable surge in investor confidence.

Experts predict significant executive actions under Trump 2.0, particularly in areas like tariffs, immigration, tax cuts, deregulation, DOGE, and energy security. Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, remarked to ANI that Trump 2.0 comes with more experience, determination, and a slew of Day 1 Executive Orders. As the Trump Cabinet receives approvals, legislative and ground actions are anticipated to follow swiftly.

In the Nifty 50 index, gains were seen across 37 stocks, while 13 experienced declines. Leading gainers included Ultratech Cement, Apollo Hospital, BPCL, and Wipro. Investors also looked to the upcoming quarterly earnings from major players like UCO Bank and Tata Technologies. Meanwhile, Asian markets had a mixed performance, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng showing strong gains, while others like Singapore's Straits Times experienced minor setbacks.

