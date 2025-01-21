Unexpected Miracle: Train Journey Turns into Delivery Drama
A woman traveling by train went into unexpected labor, leading to a delivery at Guwahati railway station. Assisted by railway doctors and RPF personnel, the birth occurred on the platform after the woman deboarded from the Rani Kamlapati Express. Emergency actions ensured a safe delivery, with the mother and newborn later transferred to a hospital for further care.
In an unexpected turn of events, a routine train journey transformed into a dramatic delivery at Guwahati railway station when a woman went into labor. The incident occurred on the Rani Kamlapati Express, where quick-thinking railway doctors and RPF women personnel aided the delivery at platform four.
The woman, traveling from Agartala to Barauni, was advised by officials to deboard at Guwahati after she began experiencing labor pains. Upon the train's arrival, the medical team swiftly assisted, ensuring a successful delivery amid the bustling station atmosphere.
Following the birth, the mother and newborn were transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for additional medical observation, accompanied by the woman's spouse. The incident underscores the importance and readiness of emergency services in railway operations.
