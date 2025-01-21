Left Menu

Unexpected Miracle: Train Journey Turns into Delivery Drama

A woman traveling by train went into unexpected labor, leading to a delivery at Guwahati railway station. Assisted by railway doctors and RPF personnel, the birth occurred on the platform after the woman deboarded from the Rani Kamlapati Express. Emergency actions ensured a safe delivery, with the mother and newborn later transferred to a hospital for further care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:20 IST
Unexpected Miracle: Train Journey Turns into Delivery Drama
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, a routine train journey transformed into a dramatic delivery at Guwahati railway station when a woman went into labor. The incident occurred on the Rani Kamlapati Express, where quick-thinking railway doctors and RPF women personnel aided the delivery at platform four.

The woman, traveling from Agartala to Barauni, was advised by officials to deboard at Guwahati after she began experiencing labor pains. Upon the train's arrival, the medical team swiftly assisted, ensuring a successful delivery amid the bustling station atmosphere.

Following the birth, the mother and newborn were transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for additional medical observation, accompanied by the woman's spouse. The incident underscores the importance and readiness of emergency services in railway operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025