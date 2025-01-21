Left Menu

MG Motors Unveils India's First All-Electric Roadster and Presidential Limousine

MG Motors introduces India's first all-electric roadster, the MG Cyberster, and the MG M9 limousine at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. These models, part of the new MG Select luxury brand, aim to redefine accessible luxury with advanced technology, performance, and sustainability, expanding their EV portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:54 IST
MG Motors Unveils India's First All-Electric Roadster and Presidential Limousine
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motors has launched a new era in electric vehicles with the unveiling of the MG Cyberster and MG M9 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Aimed at establishing 'accessible luxury' in the Indian market, these EVs combine modern design with cutting-edge technology.

The MG Cyberster stands out as India's first all-electric roadster, boasting revolutionary features like scissor doors and a rapid 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds. Meanwhile, the MG M9 limousine offers spacious, high-tech interiors designed to cater to those seeking premium travel comfort.

Under its MG Select brand, JSW MG Motor India continues its commitment to innovation and sustainability, targeting discerning car buyers with these new offerings. The company promises enhanced performance and sophisticated design, strengthening its position in the luxury EV segment in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025