MG Motors Unveils India's First All-Electric Roadster and Presidential Limousine

MG Motors has launched a new era in electric vehicles with the unveiling of the MG Cyberster and MG M9 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Aimed at establishing 'accessible luxury' in the Indian market, these EVs combine modern design with cutting-edge technology.

The MG Cyberster stands out as India's first all-electric roadster, boasting revolutionary features like scissor doors and a rapid 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds. Meanwhile, the MG M9 limousine offers spacious, high-tech interiors designed to cater to those seeking premium travel comfort.

Under its MG Select brand, JSW MG Motor India continues its commitment to innovation and sustainability, targeting discerning car buyers with these new offerings. The company promises enhanced performance and sophisticated design, strengthening its position in the luxury EV segment in India.

