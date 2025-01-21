Left Menu

Adani Group Partners with ISKCON for Mahakumbh Meal Service

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, is collaborating with ISKCON to provide meals to devotees at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The initiative will see the distribution of Mahaprasad to 50 lakh devotees until February 26, alongside the provision of other services for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:12 IST
Adani Group Partners with ISKCON for Mahakumbh Meal Service
Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder, Adani Group at Pryagraj Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, landed at Prayagraj Airport to join the ongoing Mahakumbh, a monumental spiritual congregation recognized globally. In a spirited statement, Adani expressed his excitement for the event, highlighting its profound importance.

Earlier, on January 9, the Adani Group initiated a collaboration with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to distribute meals to attendees at the Maha Kumbh Mela. This 'Mahaprasad Seva' will extend throughout the Mahakumbh Mela, scheduled to conclude on February 26. In appreciation of this endeavor, Adani had a meeting with Guru Prasad Swami, Chairman of ISKCON's Governing Body Commission.

Discussing ISKCON's initiative, Adani emphasized the spiritual essence of Kumbh, where seva, or devoted service to God, is paramount. He expressed gratitude for launching the Mahaprasad Seva with ISKCON, ensuring meals for millions of devotees. The service is based on the belief that serving others is a divine duty, integrating meditation, prayer, and patriotism.

Highlighting the solid collaboration with ISKCON, Adani commented on the reliable partnership established for effective meal service. Guru Prasad Swamiji from ISKCON praised Adani's commitment to corporate responsibility, emphasizing his proactive approach to service. The initiative inspires further contributions to society and reinforces the spirit of shared humanity.

The extensive Mahaprasad Seva aims to serve 50 lakh devotees through meticulously prepared meals at multiple locations in and around the Mela premises. Additional services include golf carts for those in need and the distribution of literary materials, enhancing the spiritual experience for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025