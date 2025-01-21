Adani Group Partners with ISKCON for Mahakumbh Meal Service

On Tuesday, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, landed at Prayagraj Airport to join the ongoing Mahakumbh, a monumental spiritual congregation recognized globally. In a spirited statement, Adani expressed his excitement for the event, highlighting its profound importance.

Earlier, on January 9, the Adani Group initiated a collaboration with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to distribute meals to attendees at the Maha Kumbh Mela. This 'Mahaprasad Seva' will extend throughout the Mahakumbh Mela, scheduled to conclude on February 26. In appreciation of this endeavor, Adani had a meeting with Guru Prasad Swami, Chairman of ISKCON's Governing Body Commission.

Discussing ISKCON's initiative, Adani emphasized the spiritual essence of Kumbh, where seva, or devoted service to God, is paramount. He expressed gratitude for launching the Mahaprasad Seva with ISKCON, ensuring meals for millions of devotees. The service is based on the belief that serving others is a divine duty, integrating meditation, prayer, and patriotism.

Highlighting the solid collaboration with ISKCON, Adani commented on the reliable partnership established for effective meal service. Guru Prasad Swamiji from ISKCON praised Adani's commitment to corporate responsibility, emphasizing his proactive approach to service. The initiative inspires further contributions to society and reinforces the spirit of shared humanity.

The extensive Mahaprasad Seva aims to serve 50 lakh devotees through meticulously prepared meals at multiple locations in and around the Mela premises. Additional services include golf carts for those in need and the distribution of literary materials, enhancing the spiritual experience for attendees.

