SEBI Chairperson Emphasizes IPO Transparency for Investor Confidence

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch has underscored the critical importance of providing comprehensive information in Initial Public Offering (IPO) documents, with a special emphasis on pricing, to enable investors to make informed choices. Addressing SEBI's regulatory perspective, she clarified that the aim is not to fix the 'right price' for an IPO but rather to ensure investors have all the essential data to evaluate whether the price set is justified.

Buch articulated that every IPO document undergoes scrutiny, asking, 'If we were the investor reviewing this document, especially the pricing section, is there adequate information to aid us in determining if the pricing is reasonable?' She highlighted this point at the 13th Edition of the AIBI Annual Convention 2024-2025 in Mumbai.

Further, Buch reiterated that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) does not interfere with pricing—a function that ceased when the Controller of Capital Issues (CCI) was replaced by SEBI following enactment by Parliament. Drawing attention to the framework for non-profit-making entities and their Key Performance Indicator (KPI) disclosures, she mentioned ongoing evaluations by industry-standard forums and working groups to balance disclosure without overwhelming or under-informing investors.

Buch stressed that this approach extends beyond IPO pricing into broader aspects like IPO document observations and post-listing, including decisions at Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and audit committee approvals, all rooted in transparency.

'Our guiding question is whether enough information is being presented to the audit committee or investors, allowing informed decision-making on whether to support a resolution,' said Buch. Her remarks highlight SEBI's dedication to fostering a transparent and investor-centric capital market, aiming to empower investors with insights through transparent disclosures that ensure market integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)